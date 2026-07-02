World Cup 2026: Belgium, England and USA storm into Round of 16

England vs Congo DR (Atlanta):

England trailed in the match until the 75th minute before Harry Kane struck twice late on.

His 12th and 13th World Cup goals sealed a 2–1 comeback win.

England will now face Mexico in Mexico City.

Belgium vs Senegal:

Belgium pulled off a stunning turnaround, scoring twice after the 86th minute to overturn a 2–0 deficit.

The comeback heartbreakingly eliminated Senegal.

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina:

Despite going down to ten men after Folarin Balogun was sent off, the USA held firm.

Balogun had earlier celebrated his goal with LeBron James’s trademark “Silencer.”

A decisive free-kick from Malik Tillman secured a 2–1 victory.

England’s win marked their first-ever World Cup victory after trailing at half-time.

Belgium’s comeback was one of the most dramatic in tournament history.