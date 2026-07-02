World Cup 2026: Belgium, England and USA storm into Round of 16
The FIFA World Cup 2026 delivered high drama in the Round of 32, with Belgium, England, and the USA all surviving tense encounters to book their places in the next stage, Qazinform News Agency cites FIFA’s official website.
England vs Congo DR (Atlanta):
England trailed in the match until the 75th minute before Harry Kane struck twice late on.
His 12th and 13th World Cup goals sealed a 2–1 comeback win.
England will now face Mexico in Mexico City.
Belgium vs Senegal:
Belgium pulled off a stunning turnaround, scoring twice after the 86th minute to overturn a 2–0 deficit.
The comeback heartbreakingly eliminated Senegal.
USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina:
Despite going down to ten men after Folarin Balogun was sent off, the USA held firm.
Balogun had earlier celebrated his goal with LeBron James’s trademark “Silencer.”
A decisive free-kick from Malik Tillman secured a 2–1 victory.
England’s win marked their first-ever World Cup victory after trailing at half-time.
Belgium’s comeback was one of the most dramatic in tournament history.