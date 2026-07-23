Spain moves to ban smoking on terraces and beaches

The tobacco bill, approved by the Council of Ministers, will now be submitted to parliament for consideration. It represents the most significant expansion of Spain's anti-smoking rules in more than a decade.

Under the proposed law, smoking would be prohibited on hospitality terraces, beaches, public swimming pools, university campuses, sports facilities, outdoor entertainment venues and in national parks.

"The aim is simple: to make clean air the norm in shared spaces," Health Minister Mónica García said.

The restrictions would also apply to electronic cigarettes, heated tobacco products, hookahs and other devices that imitate conventional smoking.

For the first time, people under the age of 18 would be legally prohibited from smoking or vaping. Existing legislation bans only the sale or supply of such products to minors.

The bill would also strengthen restrictions on tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship, including online and social media campaigns.

"The times have changed, new products have appeared and there are new public health needs," García said.

The government says tobacco use causes around 50,000 deaths annually in Spain and contributes to approximately 30% of all cancers.

The legislation must still secure approval in Spain's fragmented parliament before entering into force nationwide.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the share of smokers was higher in rural Kazakhstan than in urban areas, according to the 2026 Adult Tobacco Survey.