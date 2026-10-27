15 injured as minibus carrying mountain climbers overturns in Türkiye

The accident occurred in the Çerdin area in the Mavikent neighborhood, according to mygazete.

The minibus, which had departed from Adrasan, reportedly overturned into a ditch after the driver lost control of the vehicle for reasons that have yet to be determined.

Medical, firefighting, and gendarmerie teams were dispatched to the scene following reports of the accident. Upon arriving at the site, medical personnel provided first aid to the injured, while firefighters carried out safety checks on the vehicle and its surroundings.

Gendarmerie officers also examined the accident scene.

The injured, including the minibus driver, were transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals.

Antalya Kumluca'da dağcı grubunu taşıyan tur minibüsü şarampole yuvarlandı, sürücü dahil 15 kişi yaralandı. Yaralılar ambulanslarla bölgedeki hastanelere götürüldü. https://t.co/kybmg2Tcpg — Sokak Müfettişi (@Sokakmufettis) October 26, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that 12 people had been killed and 30 others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck on a highway southwest of Cairo.