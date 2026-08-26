SpaceX plans $100B Louisiana spaceport, targeting thousands of launches a year

The facility is designed to support thousands of launches annually and will serve as a major base for the company’s next-generation Starship missions. Construction is expected to begin in 2027, with the first launch targeted as early as 2029. The Vermilion Parish facility will be SpaceX’s 4th and largest launch site.

At full buildout, the site is expected to have 5 launch complexes, each with 2 launch pads and a propellant farm. The campus will also include a propellant production facility, power generation, vehicle processing facilities and housing for employees and their families.

SpaceX expects to create 3,000 direct jobs over the next 10 years, with an average annual salary of $92,600. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will generate about 8,100 additional indirect jobs, bringing the total number of new job opportunities to more than 11,100.

Louisiana officials said the Gulf Coast location, available land and access to natural gas make the site well suited to large-scale launch operations. The facility is expected to support missions ranging from Earth orbit and satellite infrastructure to future flights to the Moon and Mars.

The project will also bring financial benefits to local governments. Under an agreement with local taxing bodies, SpaceX will make a $20 million upfront payment and pay at least $25 million annually for 25 years, with annual increases under an agreed-upon formula. The agreement is expected to generate more than $820 million in direct local payments.

As part of its plans for the local community, SpaceX will offer Vermilion Parish residents a 50% discount on eligible Starlink monthly plans. Both new and existing customers will be eligible, while new customers will not have to pay upfront hardware costs.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida.