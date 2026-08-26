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    SpaceX Falcon 9 booster makes record 37th flight with Starlink satellites

    01:40, 26 August 2026

    SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida early Tuesday, using a first-stage booster on its record-breaking 37th flight, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    SpaceX Falcon 9 booster makes record 37th flight with Starlink satellites
    Photo source: @SpaceX/X

    The Starlink 10-49 mission deployed 29 broadband internet satellites into low Earth orbit, adding to SpaceX’s constellation of more than 11,000 spacecraft.

    The rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:33 a.m. EDT (0933 UTC) and followed a northeasterly trajectory.

    The booster, designated B1067, entered service in June 2021. Nearly 8.5 minutes after liftoff, it landed on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean. The landing marked the 165th booster landing on the vessel and the 654th Falcon booster landing overall.

    Earlier, it was reported that SpaceX launched two Falcon 9 rockets just 38 minutes apart.

    SpaceX Space exploration Internet Telecommunication Satellites USA World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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