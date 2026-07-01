Southern Delta Aquariids, Alpha Capricornids meteor showers to peak on July 30

The Southern Delta Aquariids are expected to produce a steady stream of meteors, while the Alpha Capricornids are known for fewer but significantly brighter meteors, often appearing as spectacular fireballs.

According to the American Meteor Society, the Alpha Capricornids are active from July 7 to August 13, with peak activity on July 30. Although the shower typically produces only about three meteors per hour, it is prized for its slow-moving, exceptionally bright meteors that can outshine most other shooting stars.

The Southern Delta Aquariids are active from July 19 to August 13 and also reach their peak on July 30. Observers in the Northern Hemisphere can expect around two meteors per hour under ideal conditions, while those in the Southern Hemisphere may see about three per hour. The meteors travel faster than the Alpha Capricornids.

Observation is recommended starting at 10:00 p.m. on July 30, when the sky becomes sufficiently dark.

Astronomers say the best viewing time for the Alpha Capricornids is around 1:00 a.m. local daylight saving time, when the shower’s radiant is highest in the southern sky. The Southern Delta Aquariids are best observed around 4:00 a.m.

Viewing conditions this year will be affected by a bright waning gibbous Moon, which is expected to reduce the visibility of many faint meteors.

To optimize the chance of seeing the meteor showers, observers should head to locations away from city lights, as observers from urban areas will see less activity because only the brighter meteors will be visible from such locations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the annual Eta Aquariids meteor shower would reach its broad maximum in early May, providing favorable viewing conditions for skywatchers.