Sony to halt aibo robot sales in Japan

The company will still provide support such as replacement parts and repairs, while keeping the AI-powered pet available in the United States.

Photo credit: Kyodo

Launched in 2018 as a revival of the original 1999 model, the latest aibo connects to a cloud service and has become popular among seniors and those unable to keep real pets.

Photo credit: Kyodo

Sony has not disclosed sales figures but emphasized the robot’s emotional appeal in Japan’s rapidly aging society.

Photo credit: Kyodo

Earlier, it was reported that at the 8th China International Tea Expo in Hangzhou, a robot demonstrated its skills in picking the leaves of the famous Longjing tea.