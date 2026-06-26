Sony to halt aibo robot sales in Japan
Sony Group Corp. announced it will stop sales of its iconic aibo robot dog in Japan once current stocks are depleted, citing a business review aimed at optimizing future services, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kyodo.
The company will still provide support such as replacement parts and repairs, while keeping the AI-powered pet available in the United States.
Launched in 2018 as a revival of the original 1999 model, the latest aibo connects to a cloud service and has become popular among seniors and those unable to keep real pets.
Sony has not disclosed sales figures but emphasized the robot’s emotional appeal in Japan’s rapidly aging society.
Earlier, it was reported that at the 8th China International Tea Expo in Hangzhou, a robot demonstrated its skills in picking the leaves of the famous Longjing tea.