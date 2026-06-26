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    Sony to halt aibo robot sales in Japan

    09:26, 26 June 2026

    Sony Group Corp. announced it will stop sales of its iconic aibo robot dog in Japan once current stocks are depleted, citing a business review aimed at optimizing future services, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kyodo.

    Sony to halt aibo robot sales in Japan
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    The company will still provide support such as replacement parts and repairs, while keeping the AI-powered pet available in the United States.

    Sony to halt aibo robot sales in Japan
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    Launched in 2018 as a revival of the original 1999 model, the latest aibo connects to a cloud service and has become popular among seniors and those unable to keep real pets.

    Sony to halt aibo robot sales in Japan
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    Sony has not disclosed sales figures but emphasized the robot’s emotional appeal in Japan’s rapidly aging society.

    Sony to halt aibo robot sales in Japan
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    Earlier, it was reported that at the 8th China International Tea Expo in Hangzhou, a robot demonstrated its skills in picking the leaves of the famous Longjing tea.

    Japan World News Asia Robotics Technology
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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