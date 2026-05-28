Humanoid robot learns to pluck tea leaves in China

During the exhibition, a humanoid robot went to a nearby tea garden, where it learned to pick tea leaves with high precision. The demonstration showed how modern technologies can be applied in traditional industries, including tea production.

Longjing tea is considered one of the most famous varieties of green tea in China.

China is actively developing robotics, introducing intelligent robots into the transport system, industry, services, and urban infrastructure. The country is betting on automation and artificial intelligence technologies, viewing robotics as one of the key areas of economic and technological development.

Earlier, it was reported that a Japanese startup is preparing to send a spherical robot inspired by Haro, a character from the classic anime series Mobile Suit Gundam, into space by next spring.