Some 5,000 people cross Kyrgyz-Tajik border since its reopening

According to the Kyrgyz Republic’s border service, 3,755 people crossed the border through the Kairagach checkpoint. 659 people used Kyzyl-Bel checkpoint to cross the border, while 477 people arrived from Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan and returned back by plane.

Kairagach border checkpoint, located in Leilek district of Batken region, near the Kulundu village, is a two-way cargo-passenger border checkpoint serving travelers from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Kyzyl-Bel cargo-passenger border checkpoint, located in Batken district of Batken region, has an international border checkpoint status and serves the citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and nationals of third countries.

Both checkpoints operate around the clock.

Recall that there are five border checkpoints operating between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan: Kulundu, Kyzyl-Bel, Kairagach, Karamyk and Bor-Dobo.

On March 13, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov signed a historic Agreement on State Border.

On the same day, the two leaders participated via a videoconference in a launch of Kairagach and Kyzyl-Bel border checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

From March 14, the two countries resumed air communication.