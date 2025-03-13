Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to resume flight services after talks in Bishkek

Tajik leader Emomali Rahmon, who is paying a state visit to Kyrgyzstan, said, ‘cooperation in the field of transport and communication was the focus of attention’.

The importance was highlighted to mutually use transit and transport capabilities of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan towards sustainable development of the two nations’ economies and the entire region.

The relevant agencies of both countries were commissioned to adopt practical measures to resume flight services between the nations as well as bus routes, including between border regions. Tomorrow marks the first day of air services en route Dushanbe-Bishkek, Bishkek-Dushanbe and Bishkek-Khujand, said the Tajik President.

Earlier it was reported that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan had signed the Agreement on State Border.