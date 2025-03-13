Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan sign Agreement on State Border

The document was signed by the Kyrgyz and Tajik leaders – Sadyr Zhaparov and Emomali Rahmon - as part of the latter’s state visit to Bishkek.

During the talks, Sadyr Zhaparov noted that signing the agreement on state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan would become a fateful and historic event.

“The development of friendly and good-neighborly relations with Tajikistan is one of key priorities of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy,” said Sadyr Zhaparov.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon also highlighted that the document will let create a firm basis for further comprehensive expansion of interstate relations.

“The solid package of documents to be signed today will open a new page in the Tajik-Kyrgyz relations,” said he.

After the ceremony of signing the Agreement on State Border, the two presidents participated via a videoconference in the opening ceremony of the Kairagach border checkpoint in Leilek district and Kyzyl-Bel border checkpoint in Batken district.

On February 21, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan inked the final protocol on border delimitation.