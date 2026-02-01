Software company to cut 2,000 jobs, introduce AI changes

The reductions, representing nearly 30% of the company’s workforce, will take place over the remainder of this financial year and into 2027, affecting staff across 40 countries. More than 500 roles have already been removed this financial year.

“The era of manually writing code as the core act of engineering is over,” WiseTech CEO Zubin Appoo said.

The company noted that roles requiring direct interaction with customers, such as sales staff, will remain. Appoo added that AI has accelerated certain processes, with projects that once took six or seven months now completed in a day, and global customs rollout happening up to seven times faster.

Following the announcement, WiseTech shares closed 11.1% higher at A$47.74, which comes amid a broader trend of AI-related workforce adjustments globally, including Pinterest and Amazon’s recent job cuts.