Amazon warns of corporate job cuts as AI reshapes workforce

In a message to staff, Jassy said Amazon is actively integrating AI capabilities across nearly every department - from customer service to logistics, advertising, and cloud services. While the company is still in the early stages of this transformation, he emphasized that the technology is already significantly reshaping how Amazon serves its customers and manages internal operations.

“Technologies like Generative AI are rare; they come about once-in-a-lifetime, and completely change what’s possible for customers and businesses. So, we are investing quite expansively, and, the progress we are making is evident,” noted Jassy.

According to Jassy, the rise of so-called AI agents (software systems capable of performing tasks on behalf of users) is set to fundamentally transform how work is done across industries. At Amazon, these agents are already being used to generate product descriptions, assist third-party sellers, recommend clothing sizes, create ad campaigns, and optimize supply chain operations.

However, Jassy acknowledged that such widespread adoption of AI will inevitably lead to structural changes in the workforce. While some roles may be phased out, he stressed that new ones will emerge in their place. He encouraged employees to embrace the shift, learn to use new tools, and actively contribute to the ongoing transformation of work processes.

“As we go through this transformation together, be curious about AI, educate yourself, attend workshops and take trainings, use and experiment with AI whenever you can, participate in your team’s brainstorms to figure out how to invent for our customers more quickly and expansively, and how to get more done with scrappier teams,” stated the CEO of Amazon.

