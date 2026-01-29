Pinterest shares drop after company announces job cuts amid AI shift

The layoffs will affect about 600 to 675 employees and are expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter, ending on September 30. Pinterest said the move, expected to cost $35 million to $45 million, is part of a broader effort to reallocate staff and spending toward AI-driven products, automated advertising tools and internal systems, including Pinterest Assistant.

The company said some roles will be eliminated as AI is introduced across product development, advertising and operational functions, while investment in artificial intelligence-related areas will continue.

Pinterest is not alone in making such changes, as data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas show that AI accounted for about 55,000 job cuts in the United States in the first 11 months of 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that China plans to introduce policy measures to protect workers as artificial intelligence reshapes the country’s labor market.