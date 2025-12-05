Kazakhstan's Samodelkina 7th in SP at 2025 Golden Spin of Zagreb
13:55, 5 December 2025
Kazakhstan’s figure skater Sofya Samodelkina was ranked seventh for her short program routine at the ISU Figure Skating Challenger Series Golden Spin of Zagreb 2025 in Croatia, Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
She scored 52.28 points for her performance, placing her 7th in the interim standings after SP.
Bradie Tennell from the U.S. took first place in the SP with 62.80 points. Nina Pinzarrone of Belgium scored 61.30 to finish second, while Lea Serna from France claimed third place with 60.75 points.
