Kazakhstan's Samodelkina 7th in SP at 2025 Golden Spin of Zagreb

She scored 52.28 points for her performance, placing her 7th in the interim standings after SP.

Bradie Tennell from the U.S. took first place in the SP with 62.80 points. Nina Pinzarrone of Belgium scored 61.30 to finish second, while Lea Serna from France claimed third place with 60.75 points.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Shaidorov has finished 6th in the final stage of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Nagoya, Japan.