Snowfall triggers total traffic collapse across Almaty

According to digital traffic maps, the city’s major arteries turned red and dark red.

Severe bottlenecks are reported on Abai, Al-Farabi, Raiymbek, Ryskulov, Seifullin, Nazarbayev, and Dostyk avenues, as well as Sain, Timiryazev, Zheltoksan, Zhandosov, Tole Bi, and Rozybakiyev streets.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, heavy precipitation (rain and snow), the southern and mountainous districts of the Almaty region will see black ice and fog. In the south of the region, winds will shift from southwest to northwest, with gusts reaching 15-20 meters per second. Patchy fog and black ice are also forecast for the cities of Almaty and Konayev.

Residents are advised to be cautious on the roads and check the latest weather forecasts.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that Almaty's virtual city model will tackle traffic and market prices.