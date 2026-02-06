Almaty's virtual city model to tackle traffic and market prices

Speaking at Friday's briefing, Meiram Dyussyukov, Deputy Head of the City Digitalization Department, announced that the Digital Twin will serve as the backbone for all future urban data integration. The project is being developed in partnership with SUTPC (Shenzhen Urban Transport Planning Center), a leading tech firm in China's Shenzhen, and local partner Qala AI, with support from grant funding.

"The Jas Kanat neighborhood has been designated as the pilot area. From January 2026 to March 2027, it is planned to conduct a full inventory and digitize all engineering networks. Complete system integration and adoption are slated for 2027," he said.

The concept of Almaty's digital twin was first introduced in 2021 under former Akim (Mayor) Bakytzhan Sagintayev. The initiative was subsequently championed by his successor, Yerbolat Dossayev, who emphasized that the project is a cornerstone of the metropolis's digital transformation.

Almaty City Hall previously noted that, among other things, the Digital Twin will facilitate tracking migration flows and monitoring commodity prices in real-time.

