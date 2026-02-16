Snowdrops blossom in Almaty botanical garden

They are rightfully considered a symbol of the approaching spring.

“Each year we eagerly await their appearance — and now they are carefully peeking out from beneath last year’s fallen leaves, reminding us that winter is coming to an end. This season, we noticed the very first blossoms back in January, while mass flowering began only now, in mid-February,” the administration of the Almaty Botanical Garden said.

The garden administration also reminded visitors that early spring flowers are particularly fragile and urged them to treat the plants with care — refraining from walking on lawns and meadows and, above all, from picking the blossoms.

“Let the snowdrops continue to bloom each season and delight visitors with their beauty,” the administration added.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the first snowdrops have appeared in the protected zone of the Karatau State Nature Reserve.