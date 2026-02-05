Rare snowdrops bloom ahead of spring

Environmentalists warn that these rare flowers are protected by the state.

As winter gives way, the slopes of Karatau begin to awaken, with melting snow and early sunshine bringing the first delicate white primroses into bloom.

Specialists say snowdrops appear swiftly, with their timing largely determined by the weather, blooming soon after the snow melts and ushering in a new natural cycle.

Photo credit: The Karatau State Nature Reserve

“The snowdrop is the first breath of spring, a symbol of purity and nature’s renewal. Each flower blooming on the slopes of Karatau is a reminder that life returns even after the harshest winter,” reserve experts said.

The primroses should be admired only from afar, environmentalists say, as snowdrops are listed in the Red Book of Kazakhstan and considered rare species.

Mass picking of the flowers causes serious damage to ecosystems and can lead to the disappearance of local populations. The destruction of rare plants is subject to administrative and criminal liability.

Environmentalists urge residents and tourists to help preserve the region’s natural heritage.

“The best way to share the beauty of snowdrops is to photograph them. These flowers matter not only as symbols of spring, but as part of a fragile ecosystem,” the reserve said.

Photo credit: The Karatau State Nature Reserve

The appearance of primroses is traditionally regarded as the start of nature’s awakening in southern Kazakhstan. For Karatau, it is among the first signs that the warm season has arrived.

