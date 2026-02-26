Snow leopard cubs spotted in Almaty wildlife sanctuary

The video shows young snow leopard cubs playfully interacting in the reserve’s deep mountain gorges.

“These rare images capture extraordinary moments that reveal the hidden world of wildlife. The cubs are seen playing together in a carefree manner, mimicking their mother’s movements and mastering the essential skills they will need for hunting. Through these interactions, they are gradually preparing for an independent life in the wild,” the reserve statement reads.

The snow leopard (Panthera uncia) is listed in Kazakhstan’s Red Book as a rare and endangered predator. According to experts, the fact that cameras recorded the animal with cubs is clear evidence that the reserve’s natural habitat remains intact and provides a thriving environment for these wild animals.

