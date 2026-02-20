Population of snow leopards jumps four times in Ile-Alatau National Park

The park revealed the population of snow leopards has jumped by four times to 39 as of now. It also reported a rise in numbers of the brown bear from 15-20 to 85, the stone marten from 100 to 493, and the golden eagle from 50 to 97.

The Ile-Alatau National Park houses two genetic reserves, maintains an archive of red-listed Sievers' apple tree, efforts are underway to protect its gene pool.

In 2024, the Ile-Alatau National Park became the first natural parks in Kazakhstan to open an in vitro laboratory, where artificial reproduction of rare, endemic and relict plants has begun. Additionally, together with the Institute of Botany and Phytointuition, the five-year program to study the Sievers' apple tree is being carried out.

Since its launch 10 years ago in 1996, the Ile-Alatau National Park has expended its area from 164,450 to 200,160 hectares, with 35,710 hectares of protected area.

During that period, over 5 million saplings have been planted on the park’s territory, seven temporary nurseries for growing coniferous and deciduous trees have been put into operation.

The Ile-Alatau National Park recorded 945,900 visitors last year, while there were 27,400 visitors in 1996. It also saw an increase in the number of its tourist routes from eight to 46, with 30 more expected to be added in the next three years.

