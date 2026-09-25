Snow, frost, and strong winds forecast across Kazakhstan

Forecasters expect mainly dry weather in western and northwestern Kazakhstan throughout the period, with dry conditions also forecast for the north, east, and southwest on September 27-28.

Meanwhile, atmospheric fronts are expected to bring rain and thunderstorms to eastern, central, southern, and southeastern parts of the country, while rain and snow are possible overnight in the mountainous areas of Almaty region.

Fog is forecast in some areas overnight and in the morning, with strong winds expected across much of the country and dust storms possible in the south.

Temperatures are also set to drop below freezing overnight, with frosts of 1-3°C expected in northern and eastern Kazakhstan. The northwest and central regions are likely to see similar conditions on September 27-28.

Earlier, rainy and stormy weather was forecast for eastern Kazakhstan on September 24, with strong winds expected across the country.