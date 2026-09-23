E. Kazakhstan to brace for rainy, stormy weather, as winds forecast countrywide Sep 24

Strong winds are expected across the country, with dust storms possible during the daytime in western and southern regions.

Fog is forecast overnight and in the morning in northwestern, northern, eastern and central areas.

The met service warns of a high fire danger in Pavlodar region; in the northwestern, eastern and southern parts of Karaganda region; northern Abai region; western and eastern parts of East Kazakhstan region; eastern and central parts of Akmola region; eastern and southern parts of the North Kazakhstan region; western, northern and central parts of Mangystau region; northern and eastern parts of Atyrau region; eastern parts of Aktobe region; as well as southern and eastern parts of Almaty region.

Meanwhile, an extreme fire danger is forecast in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions, Ulytau, Zhetisu regions, as well as in the western, southern, northeastern and central parts of Aktobe region, western, northern and central parts of Karaganda region, western, northern and southern parts of Akmola region, southern Atyrau region, northeastern Mangystau region, southeastern and southern parts of the East Kazakhstan region, as well as in the northwestern, southern and eastern parts of Abai region