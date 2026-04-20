Smart surveillance: Kyrgyzstan rolls out AI-powered safety system

One resident thanked the head of state for improving the road infrastructure, but noted the problem of high-speed traffic. According to him, three students were recently hit near school.

In response, the president stated that the development of the video surveillance system continues, with plans to install up to 20,000 cameras across the country, Kyrgyzstan will become a safer country.

"We will gradually achieve this goal. Currently, about 5,000-6,000 cameras have been installed," the head of state noted.

First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Adylbek Biybosunov reported that approximately 3,000 cameras are currently operational in the country. Additional 3,000 are being purchased with presidential funding and be installed within the next six weeks.

The president ordered increased camera installation near schools.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan will abolish regions and districts, creating 20 counties.