Kyrgyzstan to abolish regions and districts, creating 20 counties

According to him, the authorities plan to create 20 okrugs (counties) in the country instead of regions and districts.

“There are currently 44 districts and 33 cities in the republic. All regions and districts will be abolished, and instead 20 counties will be formed, but this will take another 3-4 years. First, as a pilot project, one county will be created, and within 2-3 years it will be observed how it can be managed and operate without subsidies from the republican budget. If everything goes well, then districts and regions will be eliminated, and the country will be divided into counties,” said Zhaparov.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan plans to build Central Asia's first modern, specialized training center and training range.