Smart City solutions to be introduced across all Kazakh cities

According to Madiyev, regions are already deploying a range of Smart City technologies, including drone infrastructure, water management systems, digital urban services and AI-based disease diagnostics.

However, he noted that these initiatives are developing separately and lack a unified, integrated approach.

He highlighted Astana's progress in adopting the AI-Native City concept, noting that the capital has been ranked among the world's top 15 cities under the World Intellectual Property Organization's City of Innovation initiative. Almaty is also transitioning toward the same model.

"Our objective is to integrate these solutions on the basis of shared data, computing resources and situatiom centres.. Successful solutions should be implemented systematically across the country," Madiyev said.

He said this approach would enable more comprehensive management of transportation, public utilities and urban safety sectors.

Smart City technologies cover around 25% of Kazakhstan's urban population. The government plans to increase coverage to 50% by 2027 and 70% by 2028.

Kazakhstan recently approved a new Smart City and Smart Region development framework that aims to transition to a unified digital model for regional governance based on artificial intelligence and data-driven decision-making.

Earlier, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said that the digitalization of Kazakhstan’s fuel and energy sector is expected to generate an economic benefit of around 23 billion tenge annually.