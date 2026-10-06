Kazakhstan targets 90% cut in energy resource losses through AI

Under the Digital Qazaqstan strategy, the Ministry of Energy is implementing 20 measures across three key areas. According to Akkenzhenov, these initiatives are expected to reduce accidents at fuel and energy facilities by 25% while cutting energy resource losses by as much as 90%.

The sector already has a portfolio of 45 AI-powered projects. In the gas industry, the technology is being used to forecast consumption with an expected accuracy of up to 86%, while in the oil and gas sector, AI is helping analyze the movement of petroleum products, with planning accuracy projected to reach 85%.

AI is also being introduced in the power sector to improve operational safety, with workplace incidents expected to decline by up to 78%.

At the same time, Kazakhstan is using digital technologies to improve the traceability of energy resources throughout the supply chain. This includes end-to-end monitoring of oil and petroleum products from wells to gas stations, as well as AI-powered analysis of their movement and forecasts of energy consumption.

Earlier at the Government's meeting, Energy Minister said that scaling up digital twin technology could generate nearly 3 million tons of additional oil production in Kazakhstan.