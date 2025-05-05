Skype to shut down on May 5 after over 20 years

The iconic video calling service, once a symbol of global internet communication, will be replaced by Microsoft Teams — the company’s main platform for online messaging and collaboration.

Launched in 2003, Skype quickly became a global sensation, allowing users to make free internet calls worldwide. It peaked in popularity during the 2000s, attracting millions of users and becoming a household name.

Microsoft acquired Skype in 2011 for $8.5 billion, but the platform struggled to keep up with newer competitors like Zoom and FaceTime. With the rise of smartphones and remote work, Microsoft shifted its focus to Teams, launched in 2017 and fully integrated with Office 365.

Despite efforts to revive Skype during the pandemic, technical issues and outdated systems pushed users toward more modern alternatives. As of 2020, Skype’s daily activity had dropped to around 23 million users.

Microsoft says Skype data will be transferred to Teams, but some users — especially older ones — are concerned about the transition.

Although Skype is ending, many remember it fondly as the app that connected families, friends, and loved ones across borders. As sound designer Peter Rayburn, who helped shape Skype’s familiar tone, said: “Better to say goodbye with dignity than fade away half-alive.”

