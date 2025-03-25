Microsoft unveils AI agents to strengthen cyber defenses

The company emphasizes that the growing complexity and scale of cyberattacks require AI-driven solutions to enhance modern security defenses.

“The relentless pace and complexity of cyberattacks have surpassed human capacity, and establishing AI agents is a necessity for modern security,” Microsoft stated.

According to the company, the newly introduced AI agents within Microsoft Security Copilot will be able to address various security challenges. Regular phishing alarms will be handled by Microsoft Defender's Phishing Triage Agent, freeing up humans to concentrate on more intricate threats.

Microsoft Entra will use a Conditional Access Optimization Agent to keep an eye on security flaws, while Microsoft Purview will use Alert Triage Agents to prevent data loss and insider threats. Additional AI-powered features include Security Copilot's Threat Intelligence Briefing Agent and Microsoft Intune's Vulnerability Remediation Agent.

Security Copilot will also include five AI agents created by Microsoft's partners in addition to those created by Microsoft. These consist of the OneTrust Privacy Breach Response Agent, the Aviatrix Network Supervisor Agent, the BlueVoyant SecOps Tooling Agent, the Tanium Alert Triage Agent, and the Fletch Task Optimizer Agent.

“An agentic approach to privacy will be game-changing for the industry. Autonomous AI agents will help our customers scale, augment, and increase the effectiveness of their privacy operations. Built using Microsoft Security Copilot, the OneTrust Privacy Breach Response Agent demonstrates how privacy teams can analyze and meet increasingly complex regulatory requirements in a fraction of the time required historically,” said Blake Brannon, OneTrust’s Chief Product and Strategy Officer.

In addition to these advancements, Microsoft is also launching AI-powered data security investigations in Microsoft Purview to help security teams analyze and mitigate risks related to sensitive data exposure, which will be available for preview starting in April 2025.

