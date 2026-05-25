Kazakhstan launches next-generation smart surgery technologies

The reference center for next-generation angiographic technologies has been launched at the Hospital of the Medical Center of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Hospital of the Medical Center of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Modern medicine is moving toward minimal invasiveness, precision, and personalized treatment.

Photo credit: Hospital of the Medical Center of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The hospital has installed the Siemens Artis Icono floor system, marking a new stage in Kazakhstan’s interventional surgery.

This technology enables complex procedures with minimal impact on the patient’s body.

Photo credit: Hospital of the Medical Center of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Procedures are performed through micro-punctures in blood vessels using catheters and guidewires, avoiding traumatic open surgeries.

Patients often do not require general anesthesia.

It should be noted that recovery is faster, and the risk of complications is significantly lower.

Photo credit: Hospital of the Medical Center of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan

One of the key technological innovations of the center is the introduction of VFFR technology, a non-invasive method to evaluate coronary blood flow without additional invasive procedures.

The system is fully integrated with the hospital’s PACS system, allowing multimodal 3D navigation by combining angiography with CT and MRI data.

Photo credit: Hospital of the Medical Center of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan

These technologies are especially important for high-risk patients, such as the elderly or those with severe comorbidities.

The center also serves not only as an advanced clinical base but also as a scientific and educational hub, supporting technology transfer, training of Kazakhstani specialists, and adoption of global best practices.

The initiative demonstrates how the synergy of engineering solutions and medical expertise contributes to health preservation, improved quality of life, and increased longevity for Kazakhstan’s citizens.

Earlier, the Kazakh Healthcare Minister said early cancer detection rose up to 35%, and effective research coverage expanded from 4% to 38%.