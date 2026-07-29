Six tigers adapt to new habitat at Ile-Balkhash Nature Reserve

Marking International Tiger Day on July 29, the ministry said Kazakhstan continues to implement one of its most ambitious wildlife conservation projects aimed at restoring the country's natural ecosystem.

"The Turanian tiger was once the true master of Kazakhstan's steppes, symbolizing strength, freedom, and the wild. Over time, however, this magnificent predator disappeared from its historical range. Today, Kazakhstan is implementing one of its most significant conservation projects – returning the Turanian tiger to its natural habitat. This is not only about restoring a lost species but also about reviving the ecological balance of an entire ecosystem," the ministry said.

A key role in the initiative is played by the Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve, where efforts are underway to create suitable habitat for the tigers while preserving their prey base and local biodiversity.

Amur tigers were brought to the reserve from the Netherlands in 2024 and from Russia in 2026. A total of six animals are now undergoing adaptation in a specially designed enclosure complex, one of the key stages of the project to reintroduce the Turanian tiger to its historical range.

"The tiger is more than just a predator. It is a symbol of a healthy ecosystem, the strength of nature and its harmony. Wherever tigers thrive, the natural balance of wildlife is preserved. By protecting nature today, we are creating a lasting legacy for future generations. May the voice of the wild never fall silent, and may the Turanian tiger once again become the pride of Kazakhstan's steppes," the ministry said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Amur tiger pair, Bentley and Yarga, gave birth to three cubs.