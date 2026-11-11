Six minutes of darkness: Where to watch 2027 and 2028 solar eclipses

The first eclipse will take place on August 2, 2027, sweeping across southern Spain, North Africa, and parts of the Middle East. The so-called “eclipse of the century” will bring up to 6 minutes and 23 seconds of total darkness, making it the longest total solar eclipse over land since 1991 and until 2114.

The path of totality will pass through Spain, Gibraltar, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Somalia, and the Chagos Islands. According to Time and Date, around 88.9 million people live within its path.

Egypt is expected to be one of the main viewing destinations. The city of Luxor will experience approximately 6 minutes and 20 seconds of totality around midday, offering views of the eclipsed Sun alongside famous landmarks such as Karnak Temple and the Valley of the Kings.

Southern Spain, meanwhile, is likely to be a more accessible and affordable option for European eclipse gazers, although visitors will experience approximately two minutes less totality and slightly less favourable weather conditions. Tarifa is expected to experience around 4 minutes and 39 seconds of totality and Gibraltar, approximately 4 minutes and 25 seconds.

In Tunisia, the city of Sfax will see about 5 minutes and 41 seconds of darkness.

The second total solar eclipse will occur on July 22, 2028, with a path of totality crossing the Cocos Islands, Christmas Island, Australia, from northwest to southwest - passing directly over Sydney - before continuing across the Tasman Sea to New Zealand's South Island.

The longest period of totality, lasting approximately 5 minutes and 10 seconds, will occur in the remote Kimberley region of Western Australia.

Although the 2028 eclipse will attract a smaller potential audience, with around 6.3 million people living within its path, it will offer several distinctive viewing locations.

Sydney will experience around 3 minutes and 45 seconds of totality, marking the city's first total solar eclipse since 1857. The event is expected to provide spectacular views of the eclipsed Sun above landmarks such as the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

Earlier, it was reported that NASA’s Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes had captured detailed images of the Cat’s Head Nebula, a dynamic star-forming scene located about 7,500 light-years away from Earth in the Carina Nebula.