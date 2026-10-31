NASA’s Hubble and Webb capture ghostly Cat’s Head Nebula

The region earned its nickname because its shape resembles a cat sitting with its back to the viewer, its head turned to the right, and a glowing feature resembling an eye.

The nebula’s distinctive "cat's head" shape was likely sculpted over time by intense ultraviolet radiation and stellar winds from massive stars in the Carina Nebula. Radiation and winds gradually erode the surrounding gas and dust, while denser material within the cat-shaped pillar remains intact for now.

Hubble’s visible-light images show a dense, dark brown pillar of dust, with a glowing red feature resembling the cat’s eye that may be a young star still partially obscured by dust. A hazy yellow ridge traces the filament’s right edge. This bright rim is consistent with gas illuminated and ionized by ultraviolet radiation from nearby massive stars, potentially triggering a process known as photoevaporation.

Webb’s near- and mid-infrared observations provide complementary insights into the structure and composition of the Cat’s Head Nebula. Although its overall shape resembles the one captured by Hubble in visible light, Webb’s near-infrared images reveal a more transparent filament and intricate details of its surface. On the cat’s left are ghostly wisps of dust and gas, delicate structures exposed to radiation from nearby massive stars.

The near-infrared images show numerous stars scattered across the region in shades of blue and yellow, some of which remain partially obscured by dust. The glowing feature resembling the cat’s eye is still clearly visible. Webb’s high-resolution images also capture faint background galaxies, offering a glimpse through our Milky Way galaxy and beyond.

Beware… space cat! 🐱 Something spooky lurks about 7,500 light-years away. The watchful eyes of Hubble and @NASAWebb captured the Cat’s Head Nebula, just in time for Halloween Eve. This cosmic cat is in the process of forming new stars: https://t.co/tMFguEFALR https://t.co/rFsK5bK9xC — Hubble (@NASAHubble) October 30, 2026

Although the Cat’s Head Nebula is a temporary structure that will gradually disperse as stars form and evolve, it offers valuable insights into the processes taking place within star-forming regions. By combining observations from Hubble and Webb, astronomers are gaining a better understanding of the complex and turbulent processes that govern star formation.

Earlier, it was reported that the Vera Rubin Observatory had detected a possible new dwarf planet orbiting the Sun beyond Neptune, marking a potentially significant discovery in the outer Solar System.