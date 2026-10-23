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    Six killed, 28 injured in shooting near church in Jordan

    21:39, 23 October 2026

    Unknown gunmen opened fire at a Greek Orthodox church during a funeral in southern Jordan on Friday, October 23, killing six people and wounding 28 others, authorities said, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Petra.

    Six killed, 28 injured in shooting near church in Jordan
    Photo: Petra

    The attack occurred in the village of Hammud in Karak Governorate. Eyewitnesses said assailants opened fire on mourners attending a funeral inside the local church before fleeing the scene.

    Jordan’s Public Security Directorate confirmed the casualties and said security forces have launched an investigation to identify the perpetrators and establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

    Authorities have imposed a media gag order restricting the publication of information regarding the incident as the active investigation continues.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that one person was killed and four others injured after a gunman opened fire in Trappes, in France’s Yvelines department.

    World News Jordan Incidents Terrorism Middle East
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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