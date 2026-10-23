Six killed, 28 injured in shooting near church in Jordan

The attack occurred in the village of Hammud in Karak Governorate. Eyewitnesses said assailants opened fire on mourners attending a funeral inside the local church before fleeing the scene.

Jordan’s Public Security Directorate confirmed the casualties and said security forces have launched an investigation to identify the perpetrators and establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

BREAKING: At least 7 killed after armed men open fire inside church in Jordan’s Karak province https://t.co/m5KxJPXMbS — Klaxon Wire (@KlaxonWire) October 23, 2026

Authorities have imposed a media gag order restricting the publication of information regarding the incident as the active investigation continues.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that one person was killed and four others injured after a gunman opened fire in Trappes, in France’s Yvelines department.