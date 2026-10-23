1 killed, 4 injured in shooting in northern France

“Very serious events have just occurred in Trappes, in the Yvelines. One person has been killed and four others injured. The individual has been apprehended and placed in police custody,” Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on X.

He added that all security forces and judicial authorities had been fully mobilized in response to the incident.

France’s National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office said it was monitoring the situation.

More bloodshed in France. A gunman opened fire from a vehicle near Paris, killing 1 and injuring 4, including a 12-year-old girl. Witnesses describe seemingly random gunfire. Suspect arrested. France deserves answers. 💔 https://t.co/gO5sF1gqLy — Everintrigued (@EverIntrigued) October 23, 2026

As it was reported, eleven people had been killed and three others injured in a shooting in KwaMakhutha in South Africa's southeastern KwaZulu-Natal Province.