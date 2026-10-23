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    1 killed, 4 injured in shooting in northern France

    17:35, 23 October 2026

    One person was killed and four others injured after a gunman opened fire in Trappes, in France’s Yvelines department, on Friday, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    shooting in northern France
    Photo credit: Video screenshot

    “Very serious events have just occurred in Trappes, in the Yvelines. One person has been killed and four others injured. The individual has been apprehended and placed in police custody,” Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on X.

    He added that all security forces and judicial authorities had been fully mobilized in response to the incident.

    France’s National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office said it was monitoring the situation.

    As it was reported, eleven people had been killed and three others injured in a shooting in KwaMakhutha in South Africa's southeastern KwaZulu-Natal Province.

    France Mass shooting World News EU Incidents
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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