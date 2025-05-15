‘Dimash on the Road’ project expands to Brazil’s city Fortaleza

For the second year in a row, a city bus has been fully wrapped with images of the artist and is now traveling through the streets of one of Brazil’s major cities — Fortaleza.

Fortaleza is a historic city with over 300 years of history and a population of approximately 2.7 million. Known for its stunning beaches, tropical climate, vibrant cultural scene, and warm hospitality, the city now also features buses adorned with Dimash’s portrait, accompanied by the phrase: “The most extraordinary voice in the world!”

In addition to the photo and slogan, the back of the bus includes a QR code that leads directly to Dimash’s performance of SOS d’un terrien en détresse from his 2021 Digital Show.

The design also highlights the names of cities where Dimash has already announced concerts for 2024: Barcelona, Berlin, and London.

As reported previously, Dimash Qudaibergen’s new music video Tau Ishinde will premiere on his YouTube channel on May 15 at 8:00 PM (Astana time).