Singapore introduces robot capable of intervening in prison fights

According to the Singapore Prison Service (SPS), the robotic unit, called PROTECT, was developed jointly with the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX). Its name stands for Prisons Robot To Eradicate Conflicts and Threats.

PROTECT can independently patrol predefined routes, navigate around obstacles using artificial intelligence and alert officers if anyone attempts to interfere with or damage it. Prison staff can monitor the robot and take remote control from a correctional unit control center when necessary.

During patrols, the robot transmits live video and audio, allowing officers to monitor areas beyond the reach of fixed surveillance cameras. Its near 360-degree field of view and two-way communication system can also be used to assess incidents and issue verbal commands remotely.

If inmates fail to comply with lawful instructions, officers may activate the robot’s intervention tools, including a long-range acoustic device, a light distraction device or irritant spray.

PROTECT can be sent to the scene of fights or other incidents before officers enter the area, helping them assess the situation and reducing risks to prison personnel.

The robot forms part of Singapore’s broader prison technology transformation strategy.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that South Korea had successfully tested a contactless delivery system combining drones and ground-based robots to transport heavy cargo.