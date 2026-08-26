Singapore backs political reforms in Kazakhstan

Lee Hsien Loong extended his congratulations on the successful conduct of the first elections to the Qurultay and expressed Singapore's support for the far-reaching political reforms being carried out under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He stated that bilateral relations have reached a qualitatively new level, pointing to Kazakh companies' growing interest in entering the Singaporean market. In this regard, Lee said the international treaty framework is consistently expanding. In particular, he noted with satisfaction the ratification of the Agreement on Mutual Protection of Investments and the Agreement on Trade in Services and Investments.

During the talks, special attention was paid to prospects for expanding cooperation in the areas of economy, transport, logistics, smart city development, agriculture, critical minerals, and tourism.

The meeting was followed by an award ceremony, during which President Tokayev presented Lee Hsien Loong with the Order of Dostyq (Friendship), First Class, in recognition of his significant contribution to developing comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Photo credit: Akorda

As reported earlier, during a meeting with Senior Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong at Akorda, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also spoke about the large-scale political reforms being carried out in the country, aimed at further improving public administration and the political system. These reforms are based on the principle of a “Strong President, influential Qurultay, and accountable Government.