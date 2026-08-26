President Tokayev: Astana’s new airport will draw on Singapore’s experience

The president emphasized that Kazakhstan is paying particular attention to creating a favorable investment climate and protecting the rights of foreign investors.

According to him, a number of Singaporean companies and funds, including PSA International, Temasek Holdings, and others, are already successfully operating in Kazakhstan.

The interlocutors also discussed cooperation in the transport and logistics sector.

“We have made a decision to build a new modern airport in Astana in order to meet the growing needs associated with the development of an aviation hub. In this regard, Singapore’s advanced experience is of particular interest to us. Changi Airport, being recognized as the ‘gold standard’ of global aviation, embodies a high level of efficiency, advanced innovation and impeccable service quality. We intend to use this experience in implementing the new project and bring bilateral cooperation in the aviation sector to a new level, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Tokayev also proposed stepping up cooperation between Kazakhstan and Singapore in the fields of artificial intelligence and digitalization.

Kazakhstan is a digital country. Kazakhstan’s rapid growth as a leader in digital technologies and artificial intelligence is driven by structural reforms carried out by the state. We have established a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development and declared 2026 the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, he said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov had discussed prospects for cooperation in the implementation of projects in the aviation sector with Yam Kum Weng, Chief Executive Officer of Singapore’s Changi Airport Group (CAG).