Playing White, Sindarov opened with the Ruy Lopez, while Gukesh opted for the Berlin Defense. The players exchanged queens on move eight.

After three hours and 37 minutes, the game ended in a draw by threefold repetition on move 38, leaving the score at 0.5-0.5.

At 20, both players made this the youngest World Chess Championship in history.

The match features up to 14 classical games, with the first player to reach 7.5 points declared the winner. If the score is tied after the 14 games, the title will be decided in a tiebreak on December 12. The prize fund is $2.5 million.

The second game is scheduled for November 25, with Gukesh playing White.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the official opening ceremony of the Salesforce FIDE World Championship Match 2026 took place on November 22 at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.