Playing White, Gukesh opened with the London System and played a little-seen novelty on move nine. However, Sindarov successfully neutralized his opponent’s initiative.

Both grandmasters demonstrated a high level of accuracy, and the game ended after just 20 moves following a threefold repetition.

With both games ending in draws, the score remains level at 1-1.

The third game is scheduled for Thursday, November 26, with Sindarov playing White. It will begin at 7 p.m. Astana and Tashkent time.

The World Chess Championship match is taking place in Collonge, a suburb of Geneva, from November 24 to December 12, 2026. The format allows for up to 14 classical games, with the first player to score 7.5 points declared the winner. If the match ends 7-7, the title will be decided by a tiebreak.

The total prize fund is US$2.5 million.

The match has also made history as the youngest-ever World Chess Championship match, with both grandmasters aged 20.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the 2026 World Chess Championship got underway at the Martin Bodmer Foundation near Geneva, Switzerland, with defending champion Gukesh Dommaraju of India and Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov drawing the opening game.