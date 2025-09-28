ALEM takes second place in Silk Way Star contest after second episode

Unlike the first episode, when all contestants advanced, the second round challenged artists to perform global hits, many of which carried personal meaning and emotion. Contestants shared their stories and brought distinctive energy and character to the stage.

Kazakhstan’s ALEM (Batyrkhan Malikov) delivered one of the night’s most memorable performances, earning high praise from the jury, who called him the “star of the project.” Chinese composer and producer Hun Bin recalled first seeing ALEM perform alongside Dimash Qudaibergen two years ago on national television in China, noting: “You left a special impression then, and you did again today.”

Other standout performances included Azerbaijan’s Sabina Zadeh, who showed strong progress; China’s Zhang He Xuan, praised by Kazakh singer Zhanar Dugalova for his consistency; Kyrgyz rapper Tamga; Georgia’s Avtandil Abeslamidze, who performed despite feeling sick; and Mongolia’s Michelle Joseph, highlighted by the jury as a versatile and powerful performer.

Photo credit: Still image

Malaysia’s Yazmin Aziz spoke about the support of her mother, who traveled to Kazakhstan to encourage her. Tajikistan’s Fakhriddin Hakimov emphasized the spirit of friendship fostered by the contest, while Turkmenistan’s Dovran Shammyev delivered an emotional performance dedicated to his late mother. Uzbekistan’s Madinabonu Adilova impressed with her stage presence and choreography, and Armenia’s Saro Gevorgyan stood out with a powerful rendition of a world-famous hit.

Photo credit: Still image

At the end of the second episode, ALEM (Kazakhstan) and Saro Gevorgyan (Armenia) emerged as leaders of the competition, followed by South Korean group Kandis in the third place. Azerbaijan’s Sabina Zadeh exited the project, expressing gratitude for the friendships she had made and pride in her performances.

Photo credit: Still image

Overall standings after two episodes:

1. Malaysia – 240 points

2. Kazakhstan – 236 points

3. Georgia – 232 points

4. Uzbekistan – 230 points

5. Armenia – 230 points

6. Kyrgyzstan – 224 points

7. Turkmenistan – 224 points

8. China – 222 points

9. Mongolia – 222 points

10. Tajikistan – 222 points

11. South Korea – 212 points

12. Azerbaijan – 210 points

The episode concluded with all participants joining together for a group performance, underscoring the friendships formed during the contest.

Silk Way Star is the first international vocal competition held in Kazakhstan’s capital. It brings together leading performers from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea, each representing their nation’s culture. New episodes air every Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Astana time on Jibek Joly TV.

To note, the show is being staged under the Agreement on the Creation of the International Project Silk Way Star, signed between the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group.