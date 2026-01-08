Silk Way Star winner Michelle Joseph awarded Mongolia's revered state honor

To mark the 114th Anniversary of National Freedom and the Restoration of Independence, President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh issued a decree honoring citizens with Mongolia's highest state titles, orders, and medals. Among the honorees was Michelle Joseph, the Grand Prix winner of the Silk Way Star international vocal competition, who was awarded the prestigious Order of the Polar Star.

— Presenting the order, the President told me, "Shine like the Altan Gadas star." It is a really incredible feeling. I am proud that it wasn't just my name, but the name of my country, echoing on the international stage. This award has inspired me to create and achieve even more, Michelle shared.

Michelle Joseph has carved a unique niche in the global music scene by blending urtyn duu (traditional long songs) with contemporary pop, R&B, and funk. She sings in both Mongolian and English.

Established in 1936, the Order of the Polar Star is one of Mongolia’s most prestigious state decorations. It has been awarded for exceptional achievements in various fields, including heroic deeds and distinguished cultural or social activities.

Silk Way Star is the first Asian vocal competition to feature artists from 12 countries: Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Malaysia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea. The show is a collaboration between the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan and the China Media Group (CMG). All 10 episodes were broadcast on the Jibek Joly and Silk Way television channels. The grand finale was aired live and reached viewers across various countries, including Azerbaijan, Georgia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Mongolia. Total viewership exceeded 1 billion people.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Silk Way Star winner Michelle Joseph shared her impressions of the competition and emphasized the support she received from the Mongolian and Kazakh audiences.

The next season of the Silk Way Star vocal project is scheduled to take place in China.