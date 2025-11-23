China to host next season of Silk Way Star — China Media Group

Wang Dalu noted that the Silk Way Star has become an important platform for cultural cooperation across the region. According to him, Chinese audiences highlighted the high level of organization and closely followed the project throughout the season.

“All CMG staff and viewers paid attention to how the competition was carried out over the past months. China Media Group served as a co-organizer, and it is an honor for us. Yesterday, we did not expect that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev would send a message to all participants — this is a significant recognition of the project’s organization and a sign of trust in CMG,” he said.

Phоtо credit: : Sоltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

Wang Dalu added that the Chinese side is ready to take over the next stage of the project.

“We believe we are ready to continue the relay. The next season will take place in China. In December, we will discuss details and determine the process, building on the experience of our Kazakhstani colleagues,” he said.

He also shared his impressions of the finale, adding that the event carries a humanitarian and symbolic dimension.

“Seven singers reaching the final is symbolic — it evokes associations with Semirechye and nauryz-koje. This platform offers a valuable opportunity to showcase Kazakh culture. I consider it a privilege to be part of this work, especially since I previously lived and worked in Kazakhstan,” he noted.

As reported earlier, Silk Way Star organizers announced official voting results at the post-finale press conference.