Silk Way Star winner wants to perform a duet with Kazakhstan’s Alem

Appearing on the Bugin Live TV show, Joseph shared her impressions of the competition and emphasized the support she received both from the Mongolian and Kazakh audiences.

“My compatriots are generously congratulating me. Ever since I performed the song “Kara Torgai”, the Kazakh audience has shown me warm affection. First of all, I would like to thank everyone who voted for me and supported me. It is a great honor for me to receive an award from the world-renowned singer Dimash Kudaibergen,” she said.

Looking ahead, Joseph revealed her plans to sing in the Kazakh language:

“The Kazakh language is very rich. I’m thinking about singing in this language. Recently, a Kazakh producer contacted me, and we will start recording. Soon, my song will be released in the Kazakh language,” said Michelle Joseph.

She also highlighted the opportunities offered by the Silk Way Star project describing it as a bridge of friendship between the countries.

“This project is a kind of bridge of friendship between countries. We have found partners and friends from 12 countries. We have also discussed joint projects and duets. For example, if I had the chance, I would like to sing with Kazakh singer Alem, because his style is unique and impressive,” she said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 120 million viewers watched the grand finale of Silk Way Star.