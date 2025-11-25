Silk Way Star is more than just a dazzling show, chief editor reveals

According to him, the project's success is largely due to the creative team's hard work.

“Collecting questionnaires from participants and setting up videoconferencing - all of this placed a heavy burden on the team. We planned each episode carefully and discussed the script in detail. The editors worked tirelessly, sometimes facing unexpected challenges. Language barriers sometimes arose, as jury members occasionally spoke their native language. At such moments, the translators immediately stepped in to assist The work was extremely intense,” he said.

He noted that the grand finale drew an audience of 120 million viewers.

“We sought to fully capture the contestants’ personalities, highlighting their unique traits in the project diary. For example, Chinese singer Zhang He Xuan is passionate about collecting silverware. Tajikistan’s Fakhriddin Khakimov, once a professional athlete, turned to art after a serious injury. Armenian performer Saro Gevorgyan had already won 10 competitions prior to this event. And the winner, Michelle Joseph, is known for a throat singing technique. Details like these were shared throughout the competition, keeping viewers engaged and ensuring they followed the show with bated breath,” Kassymkhan Aldashev noted.

Earlier, the winner of the project, Michelle Joseph from Monfolia shared her impressions of the competition and emphasized the support she received both from the Mongolian and Kazakh audiences.

The next season of the Silk Way Star vocal project is set to be held in China.