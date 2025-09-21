Silk Way Star: Highlights from the opening round

A unique feature of the first stage was that all contestants stayed in the running, with no eliminations.

According to the jury, first place went to Malaysian singer Yazmin Aziz with 126 points, followed by Uzbek singer Madina Bonu Adylova with 122 points. Turkmenistan’s Dowran Shammyyev and Georgia’s Avtandil Abeslamidze tied with 120 points, placing third and fourth respectively.

Representing Kazakhstan, Batyrkhan Malikov (ALEM) performed the hit song 'Kuiim' and finished in 7th place after the first stage.

Silk Way Star goes beyond music — it is a cultural bridge that unites peoples and sparks new artistic partnerships.

The 10-episode project, each lasting over 100 minutes, will be broadcast in Kazakh, Chinese, and English.

In each country, it will air in the local language. The opening show took place on September 20 in Kazakhstan, with the next stage scheduled in China, and later across Central Asia.

The show will air weekly, with viewers from all participating countries able to join online voting to help decide the winner.

Audiences can expect exclusive performances across a variety of musical genres, showcasing the traditions and cultures of the participating countries.

The grand finale is set for November 22 and will be broadcast live on the Jibek Joly/Silk Way TV channel and major networks across the participating countries.

The winner will be decided by a combination of votes—50% from the jury and 50% from online audience voting. The project is expected to reach over 1 billion viewers.

The show is being staged under the Agreement on the Creation of the International Project Silk Way Star, signed between the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group.