Silk Way Star Episode 5: Kazakh judge’s decision saves a contestant

This week, contestants showcased the culture and folk art of their countries, performing songs in their native languages, from heartfelt ballads to vibrant ethnic rhythms. Many wore costumes featuring national symbols, turning their performances into colorful mini-theatrical shows.

Saro Gevorgyan from Armenia became the episode’s top performer.

The South Korean Group Kandis scored the least to stand at the bottom of the scoreboard. Their participation in the project seemed to come to an end. However, a surprising twist came from Kazakh jury member and singer Zhanar Dugalova.

“Kandis didn’t seem to fully show their potential during the performance. But when we asked them to sing a cappella, we saw what they’re truly capable of. They’re the only group among the contestants, and it’s a tough decision. Week after week, they deliver a real show and have already gained fans in Kazakhstan. Silk Way Star isn’t just a singing contest—it’s a unique project that reveals the versatility and potential of artists. That’s why, using the host country’s privilege, I want to keep Kandis in the competition,” said Zhanar Dugalova.

As a result, all contestants remain in the competition and will return to the stage next week to win over audiences with new performances.

The current standings after five episodes are as follows:

Mongolia – 572 points

Kazakhstan – 572 points

Armenia – 570 points

Malaysia – 570 points

Uzbekistan – 562 points

Georgia – 560 points

China – 558 points

Tajikistan – 552 points

Kyrgyzstan – 538 points

South Korea – 508 points

Michelle Joseph (Mongolia) and ALEM (Kazakhstan) are at the top of the standings.

Silk Way Star contest is broadcast every Saturday at 08:00 pm on Jibek Joly and at 08:30 pm on Silk Way TV Channel.

To note, Silk Way Star vocal project captivates 1 billion viewers worldwide.

The grand finale is set for November 22 and will be broadcast live on the Jibek Joly/Silk Way TV Channel and major networks across the participating countries.

The winner will be decided by a combination of votes — 50% from the jury and 50% from online audience voting. The project is expected to reach over 1 billion viewers.

The show is being staged under the Agreement on the Creation of the International Project Silk Way Star, signed between the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group.