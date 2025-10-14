From Astana to Kuala Lumpur: Silk Way Star vocal project captivates 1 billion viewers worldwide

Silk Way Star has become a true bridge connecting Astana with cities across Asia and Europe. Each week, the show airs simultaneously in multiple countries, turning into a cultural phenomenon discussed by audiences from Baku to Ulaanbaatar.

Photo credit: JJ

In Kazakhstan, the show airs every Saturday at 8:00 p.m. on the Jibek Joly TV channel and at 10:30 p.m. on Silk Way TV, which opens the project to an international audience.

In Kyrgyzstan, the project is broadcast on Muzyka and Madaniyat channels, with the third episode aired on October 11 at 9:00 p.m.

Photo credit: JJ

In Azerbaijan, the show airs on SPACE TV, with the second episode broadcast on October 11 at 10:00 p.m. In Tajikistan, it airs on SAFINA (TVS) at 9:30 p.m. the same day. In Mongolia, the new episode was shown on USB TV on October 12 at 7:30 p.m., in Georgia on Georgian Times TV on October 12 at 9:00 p.m., and in Uzbekistan on ZOR TV on October 10 at 5:20 p.m.

Photo credit: JJ

Silk Way Star has already been recognized not just as a vocal competition, but as a large-scale cross-cultural media project uniting performers from different countries. It showcases the richness of languages, cultures, and musical traditions, serving as a platform for artists’ self-expression and as a tool of cultural diplomacy.

On stage in Astana, songs are performed in both traditional and modern styles, with collaborative performances adding to the show’s appeal for both general audiences and the professional music community.

Photo credit: JJ

Over the course of four episodes, viewers have witnessed a variety of performance formats - from original songs to world hits and Kazakh compositions sung in the participants’ native languages. In the fourth episode, the artists exchanged repertoires, each performing a song from another country in its original language - a symbolic gesture of cultural unity.

The project brings together vocalists from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea.

Photo credit: JJ

After the second episode, the contestant from Azerbaijan, Sabina Zadeh, left the competition, followed by Dovran Shammyev, the representative of Turkmenistan, after the third episode.

For the artists themselves, participation in Silk Way Star is an opportunity to represent their country and showcase their national traditions and culture on an international stage. For the organizers, it serves as an instrument of cultural diplomacy. Audiences in Baku, Tashkent, and Ulaanbaatar hear Kazakh, Chinese, and Georgian songs, fostering lasting cultural connections that go far beyond one-time exchanges.

Photo credit: JJ

The project is implemented in partnership between the Jibek Joly TV channel and China Media Group (CMG). The Kazakh side emphasizes that cooperation with leading international broadcasters enhances the country’s cultural presence on the global stage and opens new opportunities for talented artists.

Photo credit: JJ

Members of the project’s jury have also praised the high level of organization, the professionalism of the participants, and the unique spirit of friendship that fills the Silk Way Star stage.

It’s an amazing feeling to be among such talented people. I wish everyone the best of luck and love all the participants of the project, said jury member from Azerbaijan, renowned singer Efendi.

Jury member from China, well-known composer and music producer Hun Bin, noted that Silk Way Star is a “truly special project.”

I’m excited because the importance of this show continues to grow. I believe in the bright future of Silk Way Star. I hope that next year it will be held in China and continue its successful journey, he said.

Photo credit: JJ

This is not just a vocal competition - it’s a platform for cultural exchange. The international project is organized at a very high level and is incredibly engaging. I invite everyone to follow it and join us in choosing the best performer, said Malaysian jury member Dato Dania.

The full version of the fourth episode, as well as previous episodes of the international project, can be viewed here.