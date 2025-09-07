Silk Way Star contestants attend Barys vs. Traktor hockey match

The guests watched the match between the Kazakh club vs the Traktor Chelyabinsk.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

Barys started the season with a victory over Traktor in overtime.

Organizers say that the visit to the hockey match was a part of the cultural program for the contest participants.

Silk Way Star, the first Asian vocal competition, has been launched under an agreement between the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Chinese media corporation CMG.

The project brings together vocalists from 12 countries - Kazakhstan, China, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Malaysia, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea.

Filming of the project is already underway in Astana.

The show will premiere on September 20, with the grand final to be aired live November 22 on the Jibek Joly TV and broadcasters of the participating countries.

The competition will include ten episodes, and the winner will be determined based on a combined voting system: 50% from the jury, and 50% from the online audience. Organizers expect that the project will gather more than one billion viewers.